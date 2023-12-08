West Tower Group LLC Buys Shares of 125 Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Zebra Technologies by 24,898.7% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,321,730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,735,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300,442 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Zebra Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $108,922,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 37.0% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,048,959 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $333,569,000 after buying an additional 283,542 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 8.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,812,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,212,399,000 after buying an additional 280,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 1,165.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 175,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,935,000 after buying an additional 161,397 shares in the last quarter. 85.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zebra Technologies Stock Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ ZBRA opened at $233.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $218.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $254.12. The company has a market capitalization of $11.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.00 and a beta of 1.72. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $194.59 and a 1-year high of $351.74.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Zebra Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZBRA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $956.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $927.30 million. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 9.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.65 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ZBRA shares. BNP Paribas started coverage on Zebra Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $183.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Stephens dropped their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $267.00.

Insider Transactions at Zebra Technologies

In other Zebra Technologies news, CEO Bill Burns bought 1,219 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $205.00 per share, for a total transaction of $249,895.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 22,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,511,230. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Zebra Technologies news, CEO Bill Burns bought 1,219 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $205.00 per share, for a total transaction of $249,895.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 22,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,511,230. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Nathan Andrew Winters bought 479 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $209.99 per share, with a total value of $100,585.21. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 10,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,259,912.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

