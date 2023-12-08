West Tower Group LLC Buys Shares of 259 ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 259 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 97,756.1% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,354,810,556 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $140,371,922,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353,426,064 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 44,731,153 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $4,437,778,000 after buying an additional 1,138,607 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,756,145 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,354,009,000 after buying an additional 334,277 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,647,723 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,964,432,000 after purchasing an additional 3,497,750 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 98,832.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,584,373 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,012,956,000 after purchasing an additional 8,575,696 shares during the period. 80.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on COP. Truist Financial upped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Bank of America raised their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. UBS Group raised their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $147.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Johnson Rice initiated coverage on ConocoPhillips in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. They set an “accumulate” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.63.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Lundquist sold 30,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.83, for a total value of $3,813,964.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $735,178.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Andrew D. Lundquist sold 30,800 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.83, for a total transaction of $3,813,964.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $735,178.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sharmila Mulligan sold 1,849 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.19, for a total value of $231,476.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 76,649 shares of company stock valued at $9,089,600 over the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of COP opened at $110.91 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.72. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $91.53 and a 1 year high of $127.35. The stock has a market cap of $131.70 billion, a PE ratio of 12.12, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 23.30% and a net margin of 17.91%. The business had revenue of $14.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.32 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 9.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 13th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is 25.36%.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

