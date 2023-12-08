West Tower Group LLC Invests $26,000 in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 995 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in shares of PPL by 3.2% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 11,571 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance lifted its holdings in shares of PPL by 2.2% in the first quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 17,995 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PPL by 5.3% in the second quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,879 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PPL by 40.0% in the second quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PPL by 3.9% in the second quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 11,025 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. 73.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PPL shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of PPL from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of PPL from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of PPL in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PPL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of PPL from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PPL presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.13.

Shares of PPL stock opened at $26.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.96. PPL Co. has a 52-week low of $22.20 and a 52-week high of $31.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.70.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.02). PPL had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 9.53%. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that PPL Co. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. PPL’s payout ratio is 86.49%.

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.5 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

