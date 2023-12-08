West Tower Group LLC Invests $30,000 in Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG)

West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 795 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VPG. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Vishay Precision Group during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vishay Precision Group during the first quarter worth approximately $72,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 99.9% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,869 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 500.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,335 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,780 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 61.1% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,118 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the period. 85.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VPG. TheStreet downgraded Vishay Precision Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley decreased their price target on Vishay Precision Group from $49.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Vishay Precision Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th.

Vishay Precision Group Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:VPG opened at $30.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $416.41 million, a PE ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 4.35 and a quick ratio of 2.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.21. Vishay Precision Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.93 and a 1 year high of $45.69.

Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $85.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.11 million. Vishay Precision Group had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 10.06%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. Analysts forecast that Vishay Precision Group, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

About Vishay Precision Group

Vishay Precision Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets specialized sensors, weighing solutions, and measurement systems in the United States, Israel, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Sensors, Weighing Solutions, and Measurement Systems.

