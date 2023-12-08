West Tower Group LLC Invests $32,000 in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 144 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in STERIS in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in STERIS in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in STERIS in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in STERIS by 144.3% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 171 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in STERIS in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.91% of the company’s stock.

STERIS Price Performance

Shares of STERIS stock opened at $201.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.96 billion, a PE ratio of 36.53 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $210.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $217.25. STERIS plc has a 12 month low of $173.21 and a 12 month high of $254.00.

STERIS Dividend Announcement

STERIS ( NYSE:STE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.02). STERIS had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 10.52%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.99 earnings per share. STERIS’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that STERIS plc will post 8.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 20th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. STERIS’s payout ratio is 37.61%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on STERIS from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on STERIS from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. TheStreet cut STERIS from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of STERIS in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on shares of STERIS in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.60.

About STERIS

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

