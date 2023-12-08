West Tower Group LLC Invests $35,000 in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,697 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.
Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of AES during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of AES during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AES in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in AES in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in AES by 5,681.8% in the fourth quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,272 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.49% of the company’s stock.
AES Stock Performance
Shares of AES opened at $18.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.35, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $12.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.65, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.09. The AES Co. has a 1 year low of $11.43 and a 1 year high of $29.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.13.
AES Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st were paid a $0.1659 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 31st. AES’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -75.00%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of AES from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. UBS Group lowered shares of AES from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of AES from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of AES from $25.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of AES to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other AES news, COO Ricardo Manuel Falu purchased 2,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.30 per share, for a total transaction of $39,935.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 61,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,010,290.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, COO Ricardo Manuel Falu acquired 2,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.30 per share, for a total transaction of $39,935.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 61,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,010,290.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul L. Freedman acquired 1,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.40 per share, for a total transaction of $25,092.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,210,287.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 57,039 shares of company stock worth $934,195. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
About AES
The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.
