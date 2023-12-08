West Tower Group LLC Invests $35,000 in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,697 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of AES during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of AES during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AES in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in AES in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in AES by 5,681.8% in the fourth quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,272 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

Get AES alerts:

AES Stock Performance

Shares of AES opened at $18.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.35, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $12.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.65, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.09. The AES Co. has a 1 year low of $11.43 and a 1 year high of $29.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.13.

AES Announces Dividend

AES ( NYSE:AES Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.05. AES had a negative net margin of 4.23% and a positive return on equity of 37.75%. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The AES Co. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st were paid a $0.1659 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 31st. AES’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -75.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of AES from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. UBS Group lowered shares of AES from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of AES from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of AES from $25.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of AES to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on AES

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AES news, COO Ricardo Manuel Falu purchased 2,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.30 per share, for a total transaction of $39,935.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 61,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,010,290.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, COO Ricardo Manuel Falu acquired 2,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.30 per share, for a total transaction of $39,935.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 61,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,010,290.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul L. Freedman acquired 1,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.40 per share, for a total transaction of $25,092.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,210,287.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 57,039 shares of company stock worth $934,195. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About AES

(Free Report)

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.