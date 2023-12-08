West Tower Group LLC Invests $40,000 in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 4,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Amcor during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in Amcor by 93.6% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 2,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,408 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Amcor by 697.2% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 3,939 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Amcor in the first quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Amcor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Arun Nayar sold 10,261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.39, for a total value of $96,350.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 52,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $493,228.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AMCR. TheStreet cut Amcor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Amcor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.40.

Amcor Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE AMCR opened at $9.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.52. Amcor plc has a 12-month low of $8.45 and a 12-month high of $12.78. The company has a market capitalization of $13.94 billion, a PE ratio of 14.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 0.80.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. Amcor had a return on equity of 24.92% and a net margin of 6.72%. Equities analysts anticipate that Amcor plc will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amcor Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.19%. This is a positive change from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.76%.

Amcor Profile

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

