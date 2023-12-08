West Tower Group LLC Makes New $26,000 Investment in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY)

West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 226 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Dycom Industries by 6.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 49,555 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,721,000 after acquiring an additional 2,993 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Dycom Industries by 86.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,429 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $708,000 after acquiring an additional 3,441 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dycom Industries by 40.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 34,082 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,247,000 after acquiring an additional 9,731 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Dycom Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Dycom Industries by 1.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 87,563 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Dycom Industries Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of DY opened at $107.13 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $89.60 and a 200 day moving average of $97.70. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.33 and a fifty-two week high of $115.53. The firm has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 3.50.

Insider Activity

Dycom Industries ( NYSE:DY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The construction company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $1.07. Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 23.29% and a net margin of 5.32%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 7.3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Jason T. Lawson sold 618 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.37, for a total transaction of $54,612.66. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $459,965.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Dycom Industries news, VP Jason T. Lawson sold 618 shares of Dycom Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.37, for a total value of $54,612.66. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $459,965.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Sharon Villaverde sold 2,268 shares of Dycom Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.10, for a total value of $231,562.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,524 shares in the company, valued at $666,100.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DY shares. UBS Group cut their price target on Dycom Industries from $132.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Dycom Industries from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com cut Dycom Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Raymond James upgraded Dycom Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Dycom Industries in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.50.

Dycom Industries Company Profile

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services to the telecommunications infrastructure and utility industries in the United States. The company offers engineering services to telecommunications providers, including the planning and design of aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; wireless networks in connection with the deployment of macro cell and new small cell sites; and program and project management and inspection personnel.

