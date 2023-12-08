West Tower Group LLC Makes New Investment in Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN)

West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,120 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the second quarter worth about $2,783,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the second quarter worth about $1,191,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 2.0% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 20,486 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 16.6% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 85,792 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,307,000 after buying an additional 12,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 128.0% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 72,593 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,952,000 after buying an additional 40,749 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BLMN shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bloomin’ Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.90.

Shares of Bloomin’ Brands stock opened at $24.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.21. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.97 and a 1 year high of $28.67. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.41.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. Bloomin’ Brands had a return on equity of 79.49% and a net margin of 5.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 13th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. Bloomin’ Brands’s payout ratio is currently 35.69%.

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

