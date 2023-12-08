West Tower Group LLC Makes New Investment in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SDY. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000.
SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Trading Up 0.5 %
SDY stock opened at $121.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $115.44 and a 200-day moving average of $119.61. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $109.87 and a 12 month high of $132.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86.
About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF
The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.
