West Tower Group LLC Makes New Investment in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SDY. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

SDY stock opened at $121.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $115.44 and a 200-day moving average of $119.61. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $109.87 and a 12 month high of $132.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86.

About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.