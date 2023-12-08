West Tower Group LLC Purchases Shares of 324 C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 324 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,782 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,393 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,873,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.6% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 23,349 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,515,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 12.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,657 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. 95.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on CHRW. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $93.00 to $92.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $95.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at C.H. Robinson Worldwide

In related news, CEO David P. Bozeman bought 1,807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $82.91 per share, for a total transaction of $149,818.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,971,457.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Price Performance

CHRW stock opened at $86.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $83.31 and a 200-day moving average of $90.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.69 and a 12 month high of $108.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.75.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The transportation company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.02. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 32.74%. The company had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s revenue was down 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is presently 75.08%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

Further Reading

