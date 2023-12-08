West Tower Group LLC Purchases Shares of 3,813 Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA)

West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 527.9% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 81,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,000 after buying an additional 68,896 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in Under Armour by 1,607.2% in the 1st quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 1,470,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,960,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384,825 shares during the last quarter. GMT Capital Corp acquired a new position in Under Armour in the 1st quarter valued at $4,136,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 132.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 29,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 16,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 46.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,096,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,900,000 after buying an additional 661,867 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UAA opened at $8.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.44. Under Armour, Inc. has a one year low of $6.29 and a one year high of $13.05. The company has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.72.

Under Armour ( NYSE:UAA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Under Armour had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on UAA shares. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Friday, November 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Under Armour in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Under Armour from $10.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Under Armour in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Under Armour in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.20.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

