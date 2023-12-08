West Tower Group LLC Purchases Shares of 423 Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR)

West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 423 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Otter Tail during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Otter Tail during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Otter Tail during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Otter Tail by 149.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Otter Tail during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.50% of the company’s stock.

OTTR opened at $76.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 0.50. Otter Tail Co. has a 52 week low of $56.56 and a 52 week high of $92.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $75.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Otter Tail ( NASDAQ:OTTR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.55. Otter Tail had a return on equity of 21.37% and a net margin of 20.84%. The company had revenue of $358.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.40 million. On average, research analysts predict that Otter Tail Co. will post 6.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.438 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Otter Tail’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.40%.

In related news, Director John D. Erickson sold 2,500 shares of Otter Tail stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.36, for a total value of $193,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,300 shares in the company, valued at $255,288. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Otter Tail in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric utility, manufacturing, and plastic pipe businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc markets.

