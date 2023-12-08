West Tower Group LLC Purchases Shares of 696 DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 696 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 163.7% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 915 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 123.2% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 1,078 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Gregory T. Lucier bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.44 per share, for a total transaction of $314,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 43,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,355,724.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

XRAY stock opened at $32.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.97. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.27 and a 52 week high of $43.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $947.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $975.21 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a negative net margin of 5.44% and a positive return on equity of 10.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DENTSPLY SIRONA declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 9th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical instruments supplier to buy up to 16.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.89.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Technologies & Equipment, and Consumables. The Technologies & Equipment segment provides dental equipment, such as treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments for dental practitioners and specialists; dental CAD/CAM technologies for dental offices to support various digital dental procedures, including dental restorations; dentist-directed aligner solutions, SureSmile, and direct-to-consumer clear aligner solutions, as well as high frequency vibration technology device; implants; and urology catheters and other healthcare-related consumable products.

