West Tower Group LLC Takes $29,000 Position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 325 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CSGP. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of CoStar Group during the 4th quarter valued at $320,866,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 343.8% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,913,586 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $194,074,000 after purchasing an additional 2,257,140 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 43.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,212,851 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $358,905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578,782 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 55.9% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,284,245 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $381,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors acquired a new position in CoStar Group in the 1st quarter valued at $101,893,000. Institutional investors own 96.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at CoStar Group

In related news, Director John W. Hill sold 3,020 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.07, for a total transaction of $253,891.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,502,330.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CSGP. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $114.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CoStar Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.09.

CoStar Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ CSGP opened at $82.58 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $79.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.41, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.89. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.12 and a 52-week high of $92.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 13.31 and a quick ratio of 13.31.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $624.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $625.65 million. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 16.86%. Equities research analysts forecast that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

CoStar Group Company Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

