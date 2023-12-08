West Tower Group LLC Takes $29,000 Position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 32 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TDG. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 217.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,340,675 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $988,145,000 after purchasing an additional 918,393 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in TransDigm Group by 567.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 758,088 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $677,860,000 after acquiring an additional 644,578 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in TransDigm Group by 128.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 818,757 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $603,465,000 after acquiring an additional 459,787 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its position in TransDigm Group by 17.9% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,206,880 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,973,326,000 after acquiring an additional 335,334 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in TransDigm Group in the fourth quarter valued at $180,823,000. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on TransDigm Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $950.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna increased their target price on TransDigm Group from $850.00 to $875.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com upgraded TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on TransDigm Group from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors cut TransDigm Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TransDigm Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $997.71.
TransDigm Group Price Performance
Shares of TransDigm Group stock opened at $972.96 on Friday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $599.42 and a 1 year high of $1,013.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $899.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $872.89. The company has a market capitalization of $53.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.41.
TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The aerospace company reported $8.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.10 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 52.68% and a net margin of 19.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.74 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 30.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.
TransDigm Group Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 27th. Investors of record on Monday, November 20th were paid a $35.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 17th. This is an increase from TransDigm Group’s previous special dividend of $22.00.
Insider Activity at TransDigm Group
In related news, Director Sean P. Hennessy sold 3,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $971.15, for a total value of $3,544,697.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,955,975.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other TransDigm Group news, Director Robert J. Small sold 2,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $880.47, for a total value of $2,612,354.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 191,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,320,330.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sean P. Hennessy sold 3,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $971.15, for a total value of $3,544,697.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,955,975.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 78,316 shares of company stock worth $75,449,768 in the last ninety days. 7.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
TransDigm Group Profile
TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than TransDigm Group
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- Generative AI boosts UiPath; analysts see triple-digit EPS growth
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- 3 must-own China stocks for the Year of the Dragon
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- Biotech reversal confirmed: what’s ahead for the IBB?
Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.