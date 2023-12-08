West Tower Group LLC Takes $29,000 Position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 32 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TDG. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 217.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,340,675 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $988,145,000 after purchasing an additional 918,393 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in TransDigm Group by 567.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 758,088 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $677,860,000 after acquiring an additional 644,578 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in TransDigm Group by 128.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 818,757 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $603,465,000 after acquiring an additional 459,787 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its position in TransDigm Group by 17.9% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,206,880 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,973,326,000 after acquiring an additional 335,334 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in TransDigm Group in the fourth quarter valued at $180,823,000. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on TransDigm Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $950.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna increased their target price on TransDigm Group from $850.00 to $875.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com upgraded TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on TransDigm Group from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors cut TransDigm Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TransDigm Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $997.71.

TransDigm Group Price Performance

Shares of TransDigm Group stock opened at $972.96 on Friday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $599.42 and a 1 year high of $1,013.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $899.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $872.89. The company has a market capitalization of $53.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.41.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The aerospace company reported $8.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.10 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 52.68% and a net margin of 19.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.74 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 30.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TransDigm Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 27th. Investors of record on Monday, November 20th were paid a $35.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 17th. This is an increase from TransDigm Group’s previous special dividend of $22.00.

Insider Activity at TransDigm Group

In related news, Director Sean P. Hennessy sold 3,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $971.15, for a total value of $3,544,697.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,955,975.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other TransDigm Group news, Director Robert J. Small sold 2,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $880.47, for a total value of $2,612,354.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 191,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,320,330.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sean P. Hennessy sold 3,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $971.15, for a total value of $3,544,697.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,955,975.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 78,316 shares of company stock worth $75,449,768 in the last ninety days. 7.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TransDigm Group Profile

(Free Report)

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.