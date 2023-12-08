West Tower Group LLC Takes $35,000 Position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 444 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IFF. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 59.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,772,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $814,890,000 after purchasing an additional 2,890,737 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 26.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,374,991 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,240,654,000 after purchasing an additional 2,835,689 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 98,160.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,184,039 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $94,238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182,834 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,968,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 42.3% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,930,479 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $233,237,000 after acquiring an additional 870,797 shares during the period. 89.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on IFF. UBS Group cut International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $78.00 in a report on Monday, November 13th. Mizuho cut their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $105.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Barclays cut their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Argus upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.19.

Shares of IFF stock opened at $77.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.66 billion, a PE ratio of 427.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.32. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.11 and a 1 year high of $118.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 5.22% and a net margin of 0.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th will be paid a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1,800.00%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

