West Tower Group LLC Takes $39,000 Position in Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC)

West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,548 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,312,896 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $116,449,000 after purchasing an additional 609,841 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Revance Therapeutics by 60.7% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,247,319 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $82,189,000 after buying an additional 1,226,338 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc raised its stake in Revance Therapeutics by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 2,456,497 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,902,000 after buying an additional 196,797 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in Revance Therapeutics by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,845,232 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,435,000 after buying an additional 35,977 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Revance Therapeutics by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,839,267 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,552,000 after buying an additional 205,962 shares during the period. 93.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on RVNC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Revance Therapeutics from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Revance Therapeutics from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Revance Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Revance Therapeutics from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Revance Therapeutics from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Revance Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.33.

Revance Therapeutics Stock Performance

RVNC stock opened at $7.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $622.59 million, a PE ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 4.17, a current ratio of 4.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.24 and a 200-day moving average of $17.58. Revance Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.72 and a 12-month high of $37.98.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.28. Revance Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 903.28% and a negative net margin of 193.42%. The firm had revenue of $56.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.49 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Revance Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Revance Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications in the United States and internationally. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection, which has completed phase III clinical trials for the treatment of glabellar (frown) lines and cervical dystonia; is in phase II clinical trials to treat upper facial lines, moderate or severe dynamic forehead lines, and moderate or severe lateral canthal lines; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of adult upper limb spasticity and plantar fasciitis.

