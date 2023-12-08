WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund Declares Variable Dividend of $0.51 (NASDAQ:AGZD)

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:AGZD – Get Free Report) declared a Variable dividend on Wednesday, December 6th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.507 per share on Tuesday, December 12th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th.

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund Price Performance

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund stock opened at $21.88 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.14. WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund has a 1 year low of $21.50 and a 1 year high of $22.59.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGZD. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $288,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund during the 1st quarter worth $853,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $5,400,000.

About WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund

The WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (AGZD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a long\u002Fshort net-zero-duration bond index that’s long US investment-grade issues and short Treasury futures. AGZD was launched on Dec 18, 2013 and is managed by WisdomTree.

