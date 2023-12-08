Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) Insider Randall Hobbs Sells 404 Shares

Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Free Report) insider Randall Hobbs sold 404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.60, for a total transaction of $53,974.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 45,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,057,691.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Woodward Stock Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ WWD opened at $133.53 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $129.16 and a 200-day moving average of $123.68. The company has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.42, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Woodward, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.30 and a 1-year high of $139.25.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The technology company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $777.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $763.40 million. Woodward had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Woodward, Inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Woodward Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Investors of record on Monday, November 20th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 17th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.34%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Woodward by 653.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,309,248 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $223,097,000 after buying an additional 2,002,572 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Woodward by 15.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,749,193 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $718,131,000 after buying an additional 768,984 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Woodward by 41.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,134,296 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $266,595,000 after buying an additional 621,559 shares during the period. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Woodward during the second quarter valued at about $35,999,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Woodward during the fourth quarter valued at about $23,812,000. 79.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Woodward from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on shares of Woodward in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Woodward from $128.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Woodward from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Woodward in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $152.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.11.

Woodward Company Profile

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

