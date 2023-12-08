X Square Capital LLC Makes New $440,000 Investment in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

X Square Capital LLC bought a new position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,681 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $440,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Tesla during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Tesla by 3,733.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 115 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. MayTech Global Investments LLC bought a new stake in Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Tesla during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 41.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tesla alerts:

Tesla Stock Performance

TSLA stock opened at $241.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $766.44 billion, a PE ratio of 78.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 2.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $234.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $243.95. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.81 and a 1-year high of $299.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $23.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.19 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 21.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on TSLA. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, September 18th. HSBC initiated coverage on Tesla in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $146.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim restated a “sell” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Tesla from $300.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Tesla from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $232.53.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Tesla

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.32, for a total value of $2,565,360.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 68,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,638,680.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 173 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total value of $42,270.82. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 104,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,638,596.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.32, for a total value of $2,565,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 68,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,638,680.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,222 shares of company stock worth $7,091,898 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

About Tesla

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.