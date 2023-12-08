X Square Capital LLC Sells 2,574 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

X Square Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 59.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,728 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,574 shares during the quarter. X Square Capital LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TGT. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 150.6% during the second quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 213 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 465.3% during the second quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 277 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. 78.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Target alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on TGT. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Target from $185.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 17th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Target in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Roth Mkm restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Target in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Target from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.07.

Insider Activity at Target

In related news, insider Matthew L. Zabel sold 4,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.33, for a total transaction of $525,320.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,165,106.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Matthew L. Zabel sold 4,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.33, for a total transaction of $525,320.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,165,106.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 16,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $2,080,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 48,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,354,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,000 shares of company stock worth $3,127,520. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Target Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE:TGT opened at $136.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $102.93 and a 12 month high of $181.70. The company has a market cap of $62.85 billion, a PE ratio of 17.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.17.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.62. Target had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The business had revenue of $25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.12%.

Target Profile

(Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.