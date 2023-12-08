Xerox (NYSE:XRX) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Xerox (NYSE:XRX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Xerox from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Xerox from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th.

Xerox Price Performance

NYSE XRX opened at $14.61 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.91. Xerox has a 52 week low of $12.06 and a 52 week high of $18.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 1.71.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The information technology services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Xerox had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 2.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Xerox will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Xerox Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.15%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 34,245,314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.84, for a total transaction of $542,445,773.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Xerox

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Xerox by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 45,006 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 2,137 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Xerox by 1.7% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 256,300 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,816,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Vise Technologies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Xerox during the second quarter valued at about $233,000. Olympiad Research LP purchased a new position in shares of Xerox in the second quarter worth about $283,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Xerox by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 102,293 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after acquiring an additional 8,746 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

About Xerox

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, India, and internationally. It offers workplace solutions, including desktop monochrome, and color and multifunction printers; digital printing presses and light production devices, and solutions; and digital services that leverage workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

See Also

