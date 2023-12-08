Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) Insider Sells $167,972.90 in Stock

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Free Report) insider Susan Daimler sold 3,865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.46, for a total value of $167,972.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,938,489.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

On Tuesday, November 14th, Susan Daimler sold 3,685 shares of Zillow Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.90, for a total value of $143,346.50.

Shares of ZG opened at $45.01 on Friday. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.23 and a 12 month high of $55.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $10.51 billion, a PE ratio of -67.18 and a beta of 1.79.

Zillow Group ( NASDAQ:ZG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $496.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $484.44 million. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 2.30% and a negative net margin of 8.24%. Equities research analysts predict that Zillow Group, Inc. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Zillow Group from $50.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Zillow Group from $68.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Zillow Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.83.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Zillow Group by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,489,506 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,275,000 after acquiring an additional 343,693 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Zillow Group during the 4th quarter worth about $59,032,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Zillow Group by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,005,436 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,938,000 after purchasing an additional 39,464 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in Zillow Group by 50.5% during the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 946,571 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,397,000 after purchasing an additional 317,683 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Zillow Group by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 822,590 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,947,000 after purchasing an additional 47,240 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.94% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through Internet, Media & Technology (IMT); Mortgages; and Homes segments. Its IMT segment offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, as well as other services, which includes new construction marketplace, advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as display and dotloop and floor plans.

