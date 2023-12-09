110,298 Shares in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) Purchased by Affinity Wealth Management LLC

Affinity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 110,298 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,456,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Cameco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $825,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Cameco by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,648,372 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $82,973,000 after buying an additional 713,888 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Cameco by 64.1% during the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 4,174,568 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $130,792,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631,122 shares in the last quarter. Titleist Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cameco in the 1st quarter valued at about $880,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Cameco by 2,679.3% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 138,967 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,354,000 after purchasing an additional 133,967 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Cameco alerts:

Cameco Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE CCJ opened at $45.09 on Friday. Cameco Co. has a 1 year low of $21.22 and a 1 year high of $46.76. The company has a market capitalization of $19.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.48 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.85 and a quick ratio of 3.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.31.

Cameco Cuts Dividend

Cameco ( NYSE:CCJ Get Free Report ) (TSE:CCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.13. Cameco had a return on equity of 4.73% and a net margin of 11.76%. The firm had revenue of $428.65 million during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Cameco Co. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a $0.088 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a yield of 0.22%. Cameco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CCJ shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cameco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. TheStreet upgraded Cameco from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Cameco from C$54.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. TD Securities increased their price target on Cameco from C$55.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Cameco

About Cameco

(Free Report)

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.