159,351 Shares in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Acquired by Ergoteles LLC

Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 159,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,373,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CAG. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 114.1% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 14,735,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,736,000 after purchasing an additional 7,854,021 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Conagra Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $163,004,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Conagra Brands by 283.4% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,887,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,087,000 after acquiring an additional 2,873,650 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Conagra Brands by 12.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,556,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,801,000 after acquiring an additional 2,671,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Conagra Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,463,000. 84.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Conagra Brands

In other news, Director Richard H. Lenny acquired 9,238 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.31 per share, with a total value of $252,289.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 165,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,511,748.55. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands Stock Performance

Shares of CAG stock opened at $29.53 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.69 and a 200 day moving average of $30.54. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.16 and a 52 week high of $41.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.12, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 5th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.06. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 8.80%. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Conagra Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 1st. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CAG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Conagra Brands has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.15.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

