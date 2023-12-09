1620 Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires 994 Shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

1620 Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,249 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the quarter. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF accounts for about 1.3% of 1620 Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF were worth $1,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ANGL. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 66.1% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 92.9% in the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 1,600.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 112.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares during the last quarter.

Get VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Price Performance

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF stock opened at $28.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.99 and a beta of 0.52. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $26.28 and a 1-year high of $28.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.23 and its 200 day moving average is $27.41.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th were issued a $0.1217 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.17%.

(Free Report)

The VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. ANGL was launched on Apr 10, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.