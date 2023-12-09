1620 Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires New Holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 2,088 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $363,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TRV. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Travelers Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in Travelers Companies by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,934 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in Travelers Companies by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 11,905 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Travelers Companies by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 51,551 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,420,000 after acquiring an additional 14,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Travelers Companies by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 27,212 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,952,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286 shares in the last quarter. 81.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $183.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Travelers Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $186.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on Travelers Companies from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Travelers Companies in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Travelers Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.17.

Travelers Companies Stock Down 0.4 %

TRV opened at $181.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $169.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $169.40. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $157.33 and a 1-year high of $194.51. The stock has a market cap of $41.40 billion, a PE ratio of 19.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.59.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.98). Travelers Companies had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The firm had revenue of $10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 11.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 43.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Travelers Companies

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 3,797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.38, for a total value of $643,135.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,202,786.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 270 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total transaction of $48,060.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 255,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,421,684. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 3,797 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.38, for a total value of $643,135.86. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,005 shares in the company, valued at $2,202,786.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.