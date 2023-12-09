1620 Investment Advisors Inc. Buys New Stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 2,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Cardinal Health by 110.9% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in Cardinal Health by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 187,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,159,000 after purchasing an additional 7,431 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Cardinal Health during the 1st quarter worth $692,000. Summit X LLC boosted its stake in Cardinal Health by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 3,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, Korea Investment CORP boosted its stake in Cardinal Health by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 135,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,222,000 after purchasing an additional 4,117 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CAH. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cardinal Health presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cardinal Health

In other Cardinal Health news, CEO Deborah Weitzman sold 36,642 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.31, for a total transaction of $3,895,411.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,742,324.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cardinal Health Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE CAH opened at $106.83 on Friday. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.53 and a 52 week high of $108.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $98.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 175.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.80.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.33. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.07% and a negative return on equity of 60.27%. The firm had revenue of $54.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.85 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 6.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cardinal Health Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.5006 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 327.87%.

Cardinal Health Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

