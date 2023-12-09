1620 Investment Advisors Inc. Buys New Stake in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 6,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $444,000.
Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IIPR. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $21,086,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,468,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,124,000 after purchasing an additional 189,733 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,989,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,386,000 after purchasing an additional 179,840 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,003,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,341,000 after acquiring an additional 100,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 124.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,355,000 after acquiring an additional 91,676 shares in the last quarter. 69.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Innovative Industrial Properties Price Performance
Innovative Industrial Properties stock opened at $87.88 on Friday. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.36 and a 52-week high of $116.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.26. The company has a quick ratio of 11.66, a current ratio of 11.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.
Innovative Industrial Properties Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a dividend of $1.80 per share. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. Innovative Industrial Properties’s payout ratio is 124.57%.
Insider Transactions at Innovative Industrial Properties
In other news, Director David Stecher sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.75, for a total transaction of $201,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $607,966.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
IIPR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Compass Point lowered shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.75.
About Innovative Industrial Properties
Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.
