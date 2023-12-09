1620 Investment Advisors Inc. Buys New Stake in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 6,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $444,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IIPR. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $21,086,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,468,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,124,000 after purchasing an additional 189,733 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,989,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,386,000 after purchasing an additional 179,840 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,003,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,341,000 after acquiring an additional 100,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 124.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,355,000 after acquiring an additional 91,676 shares in the last quarter. 69.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Innovative Industrial Properties alerts:

Innovative Industrial Properties Price Performance

Innovative Industrial Properties stock opened at $87.88 on Friday. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.36 and a 52-week high of $116.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.26. The company has a quick ratio of 11.66, a current ratio of 11.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Innovative Industrial Properties Announces Dividend

Innovative Industrial Properties ( NYSE:IIPR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by ($0.57). Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 55.01%. The business had revenue of $77.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.60 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 8.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a dividend of $1.80 per share. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. Innovative Industrial Properties’s payout ratio is 124.57%.

Insider Transactions at Innovative Industrial Properties

In other news, Director David Stecher sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.75, for a total transaction of $201,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $607,966.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IIPR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Compass Point lowered shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.75.

View Our Latest Analysis on IIPR

About Innovative Industrial Properties

(Free Report)

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IIPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.