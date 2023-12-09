1620 Investment Advisors Inc. Decreases Stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

1620 Investment Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,797 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the quarter. Palo Alto Networks accounts for 1.1% of 1620 Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter worth $2,239,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 174.2% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 170 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. TFB Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 13.0% during the second quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 8.0% during the second quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 3,588 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $917,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 6.0% during the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 7,358 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,880,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Palo Alto Networks Price Performance

Shares of PANW stock opened at $298.42 on Friday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $132.22 and a 12 month high of $298.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 169.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $257.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $242.82.

Insider Activity

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The network technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 48.58%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.59, for a total value of $136,056.86. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $660,637.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.05, for a total transaction of $8,749,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,511,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,386,359.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Aparna Bawa sold 554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.59, for a total transaction of $136,056.86. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $660,637.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 458,254 shares of company stock worth $121,086,663. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PANW shares. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $235.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.74.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

