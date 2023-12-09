1620 Investment Advisors Inc. Has $340,000 Stock Holdings in Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS)

1620 Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS – Free Report) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,796 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Sapiens International were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPNS. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Sapiens International by 501.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 302,028 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,306,000 after acquiring an additional 251,831 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Sapiens International by 653.9% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 203,993 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,408,000 after acquiring an additional 176,934 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Sapiens International by 122.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 240,975 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,453,000 after acquiring an additional 132,885 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Sapiens International by 17.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 800,680 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,390,000 after buying an additional 116,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sapiens International in the first quarter worth $2,412,000. 27.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sapiens International alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sapiens International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sapiens International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.33.

Sapiens International Price Performance

Shares of Sapiens International stock opened at $25.92 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Sapiens International Co. has a 1-year low of $17.83 and a 1-year high of $30.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.45 and a beta of 1.15.

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $130.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.33 million. Sapiens International had a return on equity of 16.84% and a net margin of 11.69%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sapiens International Co. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sapiens International

(Free Report)

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance and financial services industries in North America, the European Union, the United Kingdom, Israel, and internationally. It offers Sapiens CoreSuite and Sapiens IDITSuite for personal, commercial, and specialty lines; and Sapiens CoreSuite, Sapiens UnderwritingPro, Sapiens ApplicationPro, Sapiens IllustrationPro, and Sapiens ConsolidationMaster for life, pension, and annuities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sapiens International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sapiens International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.