1620 Investment Advisors Inc. Increases Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

1620 Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. iShares TIPS Bond ETF comprises approximately 2.1% of 1620 Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 103.8% during the 1st quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 216 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,590,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 89.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 75.7% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:TIP opened at $105.49 on Friday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $101.74 and a fifty-two week high of $111.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.53.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

