1620 Investment Advisors Inc. Invests $326,000 in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HRB. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in H&R Block by 68.3% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 998 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in H&R Block by 149.8% in the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in H&R Block by 149.5% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in H&R Block in the first quarter worth $53,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in H&R Block by 84.2% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. 90.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at H&R Block

In related news, CFO Tony G. Bowen sold 46,892 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.10, for a total value of $2,208,613.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 125,591 shares in the company, valued at $5,915,336.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Tony G. Bowen sold 46,892 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.10, for a total value of $2,208,613.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 125,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,915,336.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Kellie J. Logerwell sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total transaction of $316,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,098,028.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

H&R Block Stock Down 0.7 %

HRB stock opened at $45.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.44, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. H&R Block, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.83 and a 52-week high of $47.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.65.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by $0.08. H&R Block had a net margin of 16.07% and a negative return on equity of 244.61%. The business had revenue of $183.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.99) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that H&R Block, Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

H&R Block Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 5th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 4th. H&R Block’s payout ratio is presently 36.47%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HRB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of H&R Block from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of H&R Block from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of H&R Block from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th.

H&R Block Profile

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

Featured Stories

