1620 Investment Advisors Inc. Makes New $221,000 Investment in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO)

1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 10,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 32,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after acquiring an additional 5,090 shares during the period. Horizons Wealth Management lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 202,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,163,000 after purchasing an additional 3,140 shares during the last quarter. Evexia Wealth LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,892,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 67,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 17,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 124,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

BSCO stock opened at $20.83 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.67. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $20.42 and a 52-week high of $20.84.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were given a dividend of $0.0513 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will unwind in December 2024 and return all capital and proceeds to investors.

