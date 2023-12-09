1620 Investment Advisors Inc. Makes New $296,000 Investment in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 26,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 7.3% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 50,805,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,015,000 after buying an additional 3,443,400 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Newell Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,532,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Newell Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,629,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 39.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,259,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,959,000 after buying an additional 3,168,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 12.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,151,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,886,000 after buying an additional 2,732,905 shares during the last quarter. 91.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Newell Brands Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ NWL opened at $8.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of -6.28 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.83. Newell Brands Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.49 and a 12-month high of $16.75.

Newell Brands Dividend Announcement

Newell Brands ( NASDAQ:NWL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. Newell Brands had a positive return on equity of 9.12% and a negative net margin of 6.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Newell Brands Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is -20.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NWL has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Newell Brands from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Newell Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Newell Brands from $11.00 to $8.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Raymond James downgraded Newell Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Newell Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Newell Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.85.

Insider Transactions at Newell Brands

In other news, insider Bradford R. Turner sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.88, for a total value of $137,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 152,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,048,257.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

About Newell Brands

Newell Brands Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and connected home and security products under the Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.

