1620 Investment Advisors Inc. Reduces Stake in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

1620 Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,868 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 162 shares during the period. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 118,416 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $9,704,000 after purchasing an additional 8,238 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 203.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 11,242 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $936,000 after purchasing an additional 7,537 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,507 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 234.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 18,823 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 13,201 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 185.1% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 70,068 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $5,742,000 after purchasing an additional 45,491 shares during the period. 76.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Best Buy

In related news, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.18, for a total transaction of $355,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,515,066.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.18, for a total transaction of $355,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,515,066.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 7,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.38, for a total value of $551,432.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $925,321.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 226,641 shares of company stock valued at $16,955,677. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BBY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Best Buy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $79.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, October 19th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Best Buy from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Best Buy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Best Buy from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Best Buy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.64.

Best Buy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BBY opened at $73.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.99. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.30 and a fifty-two week high of $93.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.94 billion, a PE ratio of 12.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.19.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The technology retailer reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.10. Best Buy had a return on equity of 49.13% and a net margin of 2.93%. The business had revenue of $9.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Best Buy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 12th will be given a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 11th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.45%.

Best Buy Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

