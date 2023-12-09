1620 Investment Advisors Inc. Reduces Stake in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

1620 Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its position in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Free Report) by 57.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,721 shares during the period. FS KKR Capital comprises 1.1% of 1620 Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $1,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FSK. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 98,059.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 8,897,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,648,000 after purchasing an additional 8,888,144 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in FS KKR Capital by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,411,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,615,000 after acquiring an additional 64,610 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in FS KKR Capital by 4.3% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,253,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,591,000 after purchasing an additional 176,445 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in FS KKR Capital by 74.5% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,419,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in FS KKR Capital by 4.2% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,930,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,206,000 after purchasing an additional 117,728 shares during the last quarter. 33.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FS KKR Capital alerts:

FS KKR Capital Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSE FSK opened at $20.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.69. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 12 month low of $17.06 and a 12 month high of $20.80. The company has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.32.

FS KKR Capital Increases Dividend

FS KKR Capital ( NYSE:FSK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.03. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 36.74% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The business had revenue of $465.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 12th. This is an increase from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. FS KKR Capital’s payout ratio is presently 106.22%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TheStreet raised FS KKR Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FS KKR Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.88.

Read Our Latest Research Report on FSK

FS KKR Capital Profile

(Free Report)

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FS KKR Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS KKR Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.