1620 Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 130 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

1620 Investment Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. Eaton accounts for approximately 1.7% of 1620 Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $1,524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ETN. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Eaton during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of Eaton in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 81.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eaton

In related news, insider Sternadt Paulo Ruiz sold 2,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.05, for a total value of $601,823.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,636 shares in the company, valued at $2,653,589.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ETN. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Eaton from $228.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. HSBC raised their price objective on Eaton from $161.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Eaton from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Eaton from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Eaton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eaton has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.23.

Eaton Price Performance

NYSE:ETN opened at $232.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $92.76 billion, a PE ratio of 31.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $216.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $210.26. Eaton Co. plc has a 52 week low of $150.86 and a 52 week high of $240.44.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $5.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 13.24% and a return on equity of 19.49%. Eaton’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.02 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 9.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 6th were issued a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.05%.

Eaton Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Further Reading

