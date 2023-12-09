1620 Investment Advisors Inc. Takes $210,000 Position in iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF (BATS:IGEB)

1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF (BATS:IGEB – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. owned 0.08% of iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IGEB. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF in the first quarter worth $48,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF by 4,731.0% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987 shares during the period. Warwick Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF in the first quarter worth $215,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 9,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF by 28.5% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 11,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 2,513 shares during the period.

Shares of IGEB stock opened at $44.00 on Friday. iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF has a one year low of $48.61 and a one year high of $50.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.21.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a $0.1762 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd.

The iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF (IGEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, multi-factor, investment-grade bond index. The index selects and weights bonds based on default probability, default-adjusted spreads, and volatility.

