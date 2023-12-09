17,799 Shares in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Acquired by Aspen Grove Capital LLC

Aspen Grove Capital LLC bought a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 17,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $635,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SCHF. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 149.0% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 45.2% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Performance

Schwab International Equity ETF stock opened at $35.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.58 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87. Schwab International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.95 and a fifty-two week high of $36.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.98.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.