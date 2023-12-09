17,799 Shares in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Acquired by Aspen Grove Capital LLC

Aspen Grove Capital LLC bought a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 17,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $635,000.
Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SCHF. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 149.0% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 45.2% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000.
Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Performance
Schwab International Equity ETF stock opened at $35.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.58 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87. Schwab International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.95 and a fifty-two week high of $36.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.98.
Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile
Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.
