21,278 Shares in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Purchased by Slagle Financial LLC

Slagle Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 21,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,609,000. Prologis makes up about 1.6% of Slagle Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in Prologis during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Prologis during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prologis in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its stake in Prologis by 56.5% in the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. grew its position in Prologis by 159.5% during the 2nd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Prologis alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

PLD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Prologis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho cut Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet cut Prologis from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Prologis in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Prologis in a report on Monday, November 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Prologis has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.06.

Prologis Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PLD opened at $119.86 on Friday. Prologis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $96.64 and a 12-month high of $136.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $108.45 and a 200 day moving average of $117.55.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.04. Prologis had a net margin of 38.24% and a return on equity of 5.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Prologis Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 15th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Prologis’s payout ratio is currently 107.41%.

Prologis Company Profile

(Free Report)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At September 30, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (114 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.