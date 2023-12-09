2,316 Shares in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Bought by Morningstar Investment Management LLC

Morningstar Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 2,316 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BAH. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 626,679.8% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 864,354,397 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $96,461,951,000 after purchasing an additional 864,216,493 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 9,292.9% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,945,197 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,352,000 after acquiring an additional 4,892,549 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 312.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,079,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $530,878,000 after acquiring an additional 3,848,242 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 4th quarter valued at $159,500,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 53.0% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,147,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $384,421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435,898 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BAH shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America upgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $127.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $142.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Booz Allen Hamilton has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.13.

Insider Buying and Selling at Booz Allen Hamilton

In other news, COO Kristine Anderson sold 5,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $633,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 71,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,957,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Performance

BAH stock opened at $125.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a twelve month low of $87.99 and a twelve month high of $131.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $124.18 and its 200-day moving average is $115.91. The company has a market cap of $16.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.60.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.02). Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 59.58% and a net margin of 2.94%. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. Booz Allen Hamilton’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 5.02 EPS for the current year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.68%.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

(Free Report)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It also focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

