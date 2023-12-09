25,680 Shares in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Acquired by Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.

Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 25,680 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,221,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 19,304 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $918,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Navalign LLC lifted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 17,716 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $842,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 9,725 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 9,383 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 89,393 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,250,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DAL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America reduced their price target on Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 29th. StockNews.com lowered Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Susquehanna cut their target price on Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $44.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Delta Air Lines from $51.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Delta Air Lines news, Director David S. Taylor bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.75 per share, with a total value of $307,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 27,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $844,702.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 3,030 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.29, for a total transaction of $100,868.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 95,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,174,600.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David S. Taylor bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.75 per share, for a total transaction of $307,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 27,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $844,702.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Delta Air Lines Stock Performance

Shares of DAL stock opened at $40.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.44. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a one year low of $30.60 and a one year high of $49.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.64, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.39.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The transportation company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.08. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 54.95%. The business had revenue of $15.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.51 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.58%.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

Further Reading

