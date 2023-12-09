356 Shares in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) Acquired by 1620 Investment Advisors Inc.

1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,558,000. iShares Russell 3000 ETF comprises about 2.8% of 1620 Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 423.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,024,000 after purchasing an additional 21,657 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 684,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,656,000 after buying an additional 7,332 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 80.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $310,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $219,000.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

IWV stock opened at $263.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.90 billion, a PE ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 1.02. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 12-month low of $216.20 and a 12-month high of $264.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $250.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $251.89.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

