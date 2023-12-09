362 Shares in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Bought by Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC

Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 362 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LRCX. Intellectus Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 1,360 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $874,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northstar Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 401 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. 84.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $825.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group reduced their target price on Lam Research from $750.00 to $725.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Lam Research from $720.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Lam Research from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $720.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on Lam Research in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $725.00 target price for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $675.50.

Lam Research Stock Down 0.7 %

LRCX opened at $703.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $657.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $649.49. Lam Research Co. has a 52 week low of $397.06 and a 52 week high of $730.98. The company has a market cap of $92.67 billion, a PE ratio of 23.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.54.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The semiconductor company reported $6.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.15 by $0.70. Lam Research had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 25.08%. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $10.42 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 27.65 EPS for the current year.

Lam Research Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. This is a boost from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is presently 27.20%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 1,846 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $725.00, for a total value of $1,338,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,495,725. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $627.75, for a total value of $553,675.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,606,446.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 1,846 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $725.00, for a total value of $1,338,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,495,725. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,095 shares of company stock worth $7,702,801. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

