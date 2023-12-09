376,246 Shares in Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO) Purchased by Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 376,246 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $3,857,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP lifted its stake in Arcos Dorados by 607.6% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,260 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 3,658 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arcos Dorados during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Arcos Dorados by 48.2% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 6,150 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Arcos Dorados by 256.2% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,640 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 4,776 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Arcos Dorados by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,358 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902 shares during the last quarter. 36.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Arcos Dorados from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Arcos Dorados in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Arcos Dorados from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Arcos Dorados presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.38.

Arcos Dorados Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE:ARCO opened at $12.21 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 14.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.25. Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.01 and a fifty-two week high of $12.49.

Arcos Dorados Profile

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc operates as a franchisee of McDonald's restaurants. It has the exclusive right to own, operate, and grant franchises of McDonald's restaurants in 20 countries and territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Curacao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay, the U.S.

