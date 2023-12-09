39,635 Shares in AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX) Purchased by State of Wyoming

State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 39,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of AvidXchange in the first quarter worth $58,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of AvidXchange in the second quarter worth $65,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of AvidXchange in the third quarter worth $78,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of AvidXchange in the second quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in AvidXchange by 166.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 6,173 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

AvidXchange Stock Performance

Shares of AVDX opened at $11.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.08. AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.88 and a 12 month high of $12.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.94 and a beta of 0.89.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AvidXchange ( NASDAQ:AVDX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $98.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.49 million. AvidXchange had a negative net margin of 18.71% and a negative return on equity of 6.17%. Research analysts forecast that AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AVDX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of AvidXchange in a report on Friday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.50 price target for the company. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of AvidXchange from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of AvidXchange in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of AvidXchange in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of AvidXchange from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.36.

Insider Activity at AvidXchange

In other AvidXchange news, CEO Michael Praeger sold 25,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.74, for a total transaction of $245,545.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,947,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,888,367.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michael Praeger sold 25,210 shares of AvidXchange stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.74, for a total transaction of $245,545.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,947,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,888,367.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Todd Alan Cunningham sold 7,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.92, for a total value of $79,825.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 207,039 shares in the company, valued at $2,260,865.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,616,016 shares of company stock worth $23,745,822 in the last quarter. 10.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AvidXchange Company Profile

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc provides accounts payable (AP) automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and their suppliers in North America. The company offers AP automation software, a SaaS-based solution that automates and digitizes capture, review, approval, and payment of invoices for buyers; the AvidPay network that connects two-sided payments with buyers and suppliers; and Cashflow manager that provides cash management solutions.

