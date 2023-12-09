3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Bought by Lumature Wealth Partners LLC

Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,048 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in 3M during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. 25 LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its position in shares of 3M by 267.0% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 367 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. 65.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MMM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of 3M in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of 3M from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of 3M from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of 3M from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $98.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Monday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, 3M presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.20.

3M Stock Up 0.1 %

3M stock opened at $103.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $57.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.74, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $93.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.79. 3M has a 52 week low of $85.35 and a 52 week high of $130.02.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.99 billion. 3M had a negative net margin of 22.59% and a positive return on equity of 47.18%. 3M’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.69 EPS. On average, analysts expect that 3M will post 9.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

3M Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.80%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently -44.94%.

3M Profile

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

