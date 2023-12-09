42,044 Shares in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) Purchased by Cynosure Management LLC

Cynosure Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 42,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,103,000. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF makes up 1.2% of Cynosure Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STIP. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Prosperity Planning Inc. grew its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 11,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO. grew its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 3,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period.

STIP traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $97.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 505,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 952,254. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $97.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.28. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $96.27 and a 52-week high of $99.66.

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

